Bigg Boss 19: Former BB Winner’s Brother In Law & Two Contestants CONFIRMED To Participate In Salman’s Show

Bigg Boss 19 New Contestants Confirmed: It's less than a week left for Bigg Boss 19 premiere and the excitement about the same has been palpable. After all, Salman Khan is returning as the host of the new season of the popular reality show once again and Bigg Boss 19 is expected to come with an interesting new theme. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 19 will be having a theme of Rajneeti wherein the BB house will be seeing a lot of politics, however, it will be the janta Janardan who will be having the maximum power

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Date

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on August 24. Yes! The show will be airing the first episode this Sunday on Colors and Jio Hotstar. With less than one week left for the grand premiere, there have been endless speculations about who will be participating in Bigg Boss 19 and what twists they will be brining this year. While several names have been doing the rounds for BB19, it is reported that three names have been finalised.

Awez Darbar & Nagma Mirajkar Confirmed For Bigg Boss 19

According to a tweet shared by The Khabri, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan's brother in law Awez Darbar has been finalised to participate in Bigg Boss 19. According to media reports he will be accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar. If the reports turned out to be true, Gauahar's winning experience will surely be an advantage to the duo.

Zeishan Quadri Confirmed For Bigg Boss 19

It is also reported that actor, writer and producer Zeishan Quadri has also been finalised to participate in Bigg Boss 19. For the uninitiated, Zeishan Quadri is popular for writing the story and screenplay of Gangs of Wasseypur and also acted in Your Honour 2.

Shafaq Naaz Not Doing Bigg Boss 19

On the other hand, there were reports about Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Falaq Naaz's sister Shafaq Naaz been finalised to participate in Bigg Boss 19. However, the reports turned out to be mere rumours. As per The Khabri, she hasn't been confirmed for the show as of now.

While the reports about the confirmed contestants have got the fans quite excited, an official announcement about Bigg Boss 19 contestants are yet to be made.