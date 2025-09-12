Bigg Boss 19: From Asim Riaz To Abhishek Malhan: Ex-Contestants Root For Abhishek Bajaj

Bigg Boss is known for its unpredictable twists and high-voltage drama, and this season, Abhishek Bajaj has been at the center of it all. While the house dynamics often divide contestants and viewers alike, Abhishek has found strong support from outside the house-this time from two popular names, Asim Riaz and Abhishek Malhan.

Asim Riaz, who himself won millions of hearts during his Bigg Boss journey, took to social media to back Abhishek strongly. He praised his fearless gameplay and called him the true force in the house. In his words, "Real lion is Abhishek, Baseer always had double standards." The statement quickly caught attention and sparked debates among fans, with many echoing Asim's sentiment.

Joining in, Abhishek Malhan-fondly known as Fukra Insaan-also extended his support. Malhan appreciated Abhishek's consistency and strength in handling the pressures of the house, emphasizing that he is standing tall despite constant confrontations and misunderstandings.

With two influential ex-Bigg Boss personalities rallying behind him, Abhishek's game has received a major boost in the eyes of fans. Their support not only validates his strong presence but also sets the stage for an even more fiery journey ahead in the Bigg Boss house.