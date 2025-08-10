Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List (Tentative): Gaurav Khanna, Purav Jha & Others To Participate? Check DEETS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List: Bigg Boss fans are in for a surprise, Season 19 is arriving much sooner than expected! Skipping the usual October premiere, India's most talked-about reality show will hit TV screens later this month, with none other than Salman Khan returning as the charismatic host.

The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 hit a peak when the makers dropped an exciting promo, confirming the launch date and unveiling this year's intriguing theme-"Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar". Salman hints at a power-packed twist, where the house's dynamics will be turned upside down and a fresh power structure will change the game completely.

With a faster-than-usual return, a bold new format, and Salman Khan's signature wit, Bigg Boss 19 promises high drama, unexpected turns, and entertainment that will keep viewers hooked from day one.

BIGG BOSS 19 OVERVIEW: THEME, FIRST EPISODE DATE AND TIME SLOT

Mark your calendars, Bigg Boss 19 is officially set to premiere on Colors TV on August 24. While the exact timing of the grand first episode is still under wraps, buzz suggests the show will follow its usual slot and air daily at 10:30 PM.

The Bigg Boss 19 trailer promises a game-changing twist with its unique 'democracy' theme. This season's tagline, 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar', transforms the iconic house into a Parliament-inspired arena where power rests with the contestants themselves.

In the promo, Salman Khan offers a sneak peek at the high-stakes gameplay, revealing that housemates will now hold the authority to make crucial decisions-big and small. With the power balance shifting into the hands of the players, expect fierce debates, shifting alliances, and an all-out battle to win over the court of public opinion.

RUMOURED CONTESTANTS OF BIGG BOSS 19

Reports suggest that Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up with a star-studded lineup, featuring as many as 19 participants. The rumored list includes Purav Jha, Shailesh Lodha, Apoorva Mukhija, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Dhanashree Verma, Gurucharan Singh, Gaurav Khanna, Roopam Sharma, and Rajat Tokas among others.

While the buzz has fans excited, it's important to note that this list remains unconfirmed, and the channel is yet to make any official announcement about the final contestants.

Stay tuned for exclusive updates on the cast reveal and more exciting details about Bigg Boss 19!