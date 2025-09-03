Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna's MasterChef India Win Questioned As He Refuses To Cook, 'Doesn't Feel Right'

Gaurav Khanna's MasterChef India Win Questioned: Bigg Boss 19 is known for its daily clashes, but this week's hot topic is Gaurav Khanna's refusal to cook inside the house. The television actor, who famously won Celebrity MasterChef India, shocked fans and fellow contestants when he declared that he wouldn't be taking up kitchen duties.

The irony wasn't lost on the audience. Social media has been buzzing with memes, jokes, and criticism, with many asking why a MasterChef winner would refuse to showcase his talent in the Bigg Boss house. Some viewers called it a strategy, while others felt it was a letdown.

Amid the chatter, actor Vishal Pandey also decided to share his thoughts. Taking to his Instagram story, Vishal posted a clip from the episode and wrote: "I like Gaurav's gameplay but this bit of refusing to cook just doesn't reel right at all!" His comment quickly caught attention, as it summed up what many fans were already saying online. Vishal admitted that he respects Gaurav's overall game but could not support his decision to back away from cooking, especially given his MasterChef title.

Fans have now split into two sides-one defending Gaurav by saying the show is about survival and strategy, not cooking, and another group insisting that avoiding the kitchen damages his image.

Whether this move turns out to be a clever strategy or a mistake is something only time will tell. For now, Gaurav Khanna's refusal to cook, paired with Vishal Pandey's sharp Instagram reaction, has become one of the most talked-about storylines of Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 new episodes releases every night at 10.30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.