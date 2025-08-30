Bigg Boss 19 | Gaurav Khanna Predicts Co-Contestant Tanya Mittal Will Go Far In The Game: Maine Isse Kaha...

Bigg Boss 19 Update: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 once again proved why Tanya Mittal, the Saree Crush of India, is one of the most talked-about contestants this season. Known for her grace, humor, and traditional values, Tanya not only connects with the audience but also with her fellow housemates.

In a candid moment during the episode, popular actor Gaurav Khanna was seen speaking with co-contestant Farhana Bhatt about Tanya. Gaurav praised Tanya's and openly said, "Maine isse kaha tu game ke liye bahut zaruri hai, tu aage jayegi. Uske muh pe bola maine."

This statement immediately caught attention as it highlighted how Tanya is not just winning hearts outside the house with her entertaining side but also earning respect from her fellow contestants inside. Gaurav's confidence in her journey shows that Tanya has already established herself as a key player.

Along with her personality, Tanya's preparation for Bigg Boss became a talking point. She entered with over 800 customized sarees, and her own silver utensils-something no other contestant has ever done before.

With fans trending #TanyaMittal on social media and even housemates like Gaurav Khanna openly praising her, it's clear that Tanya is here to stay. If the early signs are anything to go by, Gwalior's favorite may well be on her way to becoming one of the strongest and most inspiring contestants of Bigg Boss 19.