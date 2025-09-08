Get Updates
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Thinks Kunickaa Is Lioness With These Two Contestants As Her Cubs

By
Bigg Boss 19 Gaurav Khanna Thinks Kunickaa Is Lioness

This weekend's Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19 brought a fiery moment when Gaurav shared his thoughts on Kunickaa Sadanand's strong personality inside the house. Comparing her to a lioness, Gaurav remarked that Tanya Mittal and Neelam are like her cubs - highlighting the powerful bond and protective energy Kunickaa has displayed in the season.

The comment sparked reactions among housemates, with some agreeing that Kunickaa has emerged as a fierce leader, while others questioned if the dynamic was one of dominance rather than guidance. As always, Salman Khan added his own witty perspective, making it an episode to remember.

With alliances growing stronger and rivalries sharper, the lioness and her cubs are sure to make the coming weeks more dramatic than ever inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

