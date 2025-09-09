Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna To Kunickka On Kunickka Tanya Nomination Task Spat: "Don’t Be Double-Faced..."

Bigg Boss 19's nomination task became a heated affair when Kunnikaa taunted Gaurav Khanna as a "slippery snake" and provoked Tanya with hurtful comments about her mother.

Staying firm, Gaurav hit back with clarity: "You called me a snake, but the real slimy behavior is when you tell others not to mention your son and then you attack Tanya's mother. That's double standards." His sharp response exposed the contradiction and turned the focus back on fairness.

As Tanya was left emotional by Kunnikaa's remark questioning her upbringing, Gaurav immediately reassured her. "Tanya, we all are with you," he said, sending a wave of solidarity across the house as other contestants backed his stand.

At the same time, Gaurav reminded the Tanya Mittal of the reality of the game. "This is Bigg Boss, and contradictions are part of it. But bringing someone's family into it isn't fair play." His balanced words reflected both wisdom and sensitivity, making him a voice of reason amid the chaos.

Through actions, Gaurav once again proved why he is emerging as one of the strongest and most dignified voices in the house-someone who combines strategy with empathy.