Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna's Wife Pens Heartfelt Note For Hubby On Karwa Chauth 2025, 'Bhooki Pyaasi...'

Gaurav Khanna's Wife On Karwa Chauth 2025: Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna has emerged as one of the strongest and most composed contenders in the house. Initially, many believed he was holding back his true personality, staying reserved among the chaos. However, over time, Gaurav has proven himself to be someone who stands firm on his opinions while maintaining respect and calmness, a rare balance in the Bigg Boss house. In the recent captaincy task, his composed attitude and fair play once again reflected his maturity and leadership qualities, earning him both audience appreciation and housemates' respect.

As Gaurav Khanna continues to charm audiences inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, his wife, actor Akanksha Chamola, took to social media to share a heart-touching note for him on the occasion of Karva Chauth. Posting a series of beautiful pictures with her husband, Akanksha expressed how deeply she misses him this festive season.

Sharing a montage of their sweetest moments together, Akanksha wrote, "As you very well know that I am probably the last person to miss anyone. But aaj, for a change, I am missing you. Yours sincerely, bhooki pyaasi." The adorable message instantly won fans' hearts, as they flooded her comments with blessings and admiration for the couple's bond.

The couple's pictures radiated love, laughter, and togetherness, a reminder of their strong connection even when miles apart. Gaurav, known for his grounded nature and strong emotional core, has been one of the most respected contestants this season, and Akanksha's message only strengthened fans' affection for him.

