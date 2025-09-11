Bigg Boss 19 Gets A Jolly Twist: Akshay Kumar, Saurabh Shukla And Arshad Warsi Take Charge Of Weekend Ka Vaar

September 11, 2025: This week, Bigg Boss 19 is set to raise the bar of entertainment as the cast of the upcoming film Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla take over the reins as the hosts of the much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar. In a promo released on JioHotstar, Akshay is seen declaring, "Is baar Bigg Boss ki kacheri hum sambhalenge. Mudde uthenge, sunwai hogi," setting the tone for a courtroom-inspired twist inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bringing their distinct Jolly LLB personalities to the Bigg Boss stage, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla promise a Weekend Ka Vaar packed with wit, drama, and entertainment. While Akshay Kumar is expected to add his signature blend of intensity and charm, Arshad Warsi's quick humour and effortless one-liners will keep the atmosphere light. Adding to the dynamic will be Saurabh Shukla, whose authoritative presence as a judge in the film is bound to translate into a commanding role on the Bigg Boss stage. Together, they will transform the Weekend Ka Vaar into a unique kacheri, ensuring that every contestant is put in the hot seat for their actions inside the house.

Akshay Kumar, expressing his excitement about stepping into the Bigg Boss 19 house as a host, said, "Coming to Bigg Boss always feels special, but this time, it's going to be even more fun because I'll also be hosting the show. I've always believed that discipline and focus take you far, but in a house like this, you also need wit, humour, and the ability to stand tall when chaos surrounds you. That balance of seriousness and 'jolly' spirit is what we've tried to bring alive in Jolly LLB 3, and I can't wait for us to shake things up in the house the same way. Hosting alongside Arshad is also special, because our chemistry off-screen reflects in the way we play off each other - I'll try to keep things in order, and he'll happily create disorder. Housemates and audiences are in for a thrilling weekend!

On bringing his style of fun to Bigg Boss 19, Arshad Warsi shared, "2006 is the year I hosted Bigg Boss & I am going back to the show after 19 years to host it alongside Akshay - this is nostalgic & iconic. The fun with Bigg Boss for me is that we don't need to add spice, the housemates do that on their own. One minute they're best friends, the next they're ready to file for divorce. I love that unpredictability. I've enjoyed watching the chaos, but this time stepping in as a host with Akshay - 19 years later, I think we're going to enjoy it even more. He has his way of being straightforward, and I have my way of pulling legs. Together, it's going to be double the trouble for the housemates, because when we come together, things can never stay too serious.

Don't miss Bigg Boss 19 Weekend ka Vaar at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on COLORS.