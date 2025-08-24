Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: Meet The Oldest Contestant Of Salman Khan’s Show

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: The much awaited Bigg Boss 19 is here and we can't keep calm about it. The new season of the popular reality show witnessed a dhamakedar grand premiere tonight (August 24, 2025) and Salman Khan is back to bring new tadka to Bigg Boss. The teaser, the promos and the first glimpse of the Bigg Boss house has added on to the excitement for Bigg Boss 19. Needless to say, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere to be a night to remember.

Amid this, the new theme of Bigg Boss 19 has also got everyone brimming with an opinion. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 19 will be having the theme of 'gharwalon ki sarkar' wherein the contestants will be having a lot of power. On the other hand, the makers have decided to give a rajneeti (politcal) touch this year wherein the contestants will be divided in two segments and elections will be taking place inside the BB house almost every week. Needless to say, the excitement for Bigg Boss 19 is palpable.

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Who Is Kunickaa Sadanand?

Interestingly, as the clock has been ticking for the big night, there have been reports about Bigg Boss 19 coming up with an interesting line up of contestants. Amid this is veteran actress Kunika aka Kunickaa Sadanand. She happens to be an actress, advocate, producer and social activist and has shared the screen with Salman Khan in several movies like Koyla, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. To note, the 61 year old actress is the oldest contestant on Bigg Boss 19.

Kunickaa Sadanand Family

Kunika was married twice - Abhay and later to Mr Lall and has two sons (one from each marriage). Her love life has always been the talk of the town as she was known to have a romantic relationship with Sunil Sikand and Kumar Sanu

Apart from Kunickaa, Bigg Boss 19 will also have celebs like Gaurav Khanna, Nagma Mirajkar, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal etc participating as contestants.