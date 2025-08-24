Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere OTT Release Time: When Will Salman's BB19's 1st Episode Stream Online?

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere OTT Release Time: It is that time of the year when the audience looks forward to the new season of the much loved reality show Bigg Boss. And the wait is set to be over now. After all, the much awaited Bigg Boss 19 is all set for its grand premiere tonight (August 24, 2025). Yes! You read it right. Bigg Boss 19 is here and will be hosted by Salman Khan again who has been the face of the show for over a decade now. Interestingly, Bigg Bogg 19 is coming with a new theme of 'gharwalon ki sarkaar' which has got everyone intrigued.

To note, as per the new theme of Bigg Boss 19, the housemates will be having a majority of the power and the show will be have a political flavour this year. In fact, the housemates will be divided into two parties following which elections will be held inside the BB house to choose the house captain. This isn't all. From the wildlife thee of the house to special debate rooms and a colourful confession room, Bigg Boss 19 has several surprises unfolding for the contestants and the audience.

Bigg Boss 19 OTT Release Time

In case you are wondering when to watch Bigg Boss 19 online in HD format, here's your answer. Bigg Boss 19's first episode aka the grand premiere will stream on JioHotstar tonight at 9 pm

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

Meanwhile, the grand premiere is expected to have a lot of fun and dhamaka wherein the contestants will be giving dhamakedar performances as they will make their way inside the BB house tonight. To note, Bigg Boss 19 will be coming with an interesting line up of contestants including Mridul Tiwari, Amaal Malik, Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar etc.

