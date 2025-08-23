Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere TV Release Timings: Here’s When Salman Khan’s Show Will Go On Air

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere TV Release Timings: Salman Khan is all over the headlines lately and rightfully so. After all, he is coming back with the much awaited Bigg Boss 19 and the excitement about the same is palpable. Given the success of the previous seasons, fans have been looking forward to knowing what new twists Bigg Boss 19 will be unfolding. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 will be coming with an interesting theme of gharwalon ki sarkar wherein the housemates will be given special rights in this season.

Recently, the makers had unveiled the first look of the BB house and it dropped hints of how exciting Bigg Boss 19 is going to be as the new house came with new features. With a colourful interior inspired by wildlife theme of having several animal figures on the falls and a parliament style sitting, debate rooms etc, Bigg Boss 19 certainly have a lot in store for the contestants this year. And while Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere soon, here are the details for the debut episode.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere TV Release Timings

To note, Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere will go on air on Colors Channel at 10:30 PM. Yes! The first episode of Bigg Boss 19 which is the premiere episode will be aired at 10:30 PM on TV on August 24 (Sunday).

Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestants

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 will be coming with an interesting list of contestants this year which include names like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Malik, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Kunickaa, Atul Kishan, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mitta, Farrhana Bhatt etc. It is evident that Bigg Boss 19 will be having a lot of twists and surprises for the audience and contestants.

Are you looking forward to Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere? Let us know in the comments section below.