Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: Who Is Zeishan Quadri? Know All About Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 Actor-Writer

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: The much-anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss, is back with its 19th season, premiering on August 24, 2025. Fans are eager to see Salman Khan return as the host, a role he has held for over ten years. This season introduces an intriguing theme titled 'gharwalon ki sarkaar,' which promises to captivate viewers. In this new edition, housemates will wield significant power, adding a political twist to the show. Participants will be split into two parties, and elections within the Bigg Boss house will determine the captain.

This fresh approach is expected to bring excitement and drama to Bigg Boss season 19. Beyond the political dynamics, Bigg Boss 19 offers a range of surprises for both contestants and viewers. The house features a wildlife theme, complete with special debate rooms and a vibrant confession room. These elements aim to enhance the overall experience and keep audiences engaged throughout the season. The show's unique format this year is designed to create an engaging atmosphere where strategic alliances and rivalries can flourish. With housemates holding more power than ever before, viewers can expect unexpected twists and turns as they navigate this politically charged environment.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Zeishan Quadri?

Interestingly, as the list of contestants on Bigg Boss 19 has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs, the show reached a new level as renowned writer-director Zeishan Quadri is set to make his way inside the BB house. For the uninitiated, He is a renowned writer, actor, director and producer who hails from Wasseypur, Bihar and co-wrote the much popular Gangs of Wasseypur which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. In fact, Zeishan, who had produced Meeruthiya Gangsters, has also acted and written Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2. Zeishan was last seen in John Abraham's production Woh Bhi Din The wherein he played the lead antagonist. Speaking of Zeishan Quadri's networth, it is not yet disclosed in public.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 will also be having an interesting ensemble of cast who will be spicing up the show. This includes Shehbaz Badesha, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Tanya Mittal etc.