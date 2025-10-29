Bigg Boss 19: Here's why Tanya Mittal Was Indeed AFRAID To Address Ashnoor Kaur's Health Concerns

Social media has recently been buzzing with claims that Bigg Boss contestant Tanya Mittal body-shamed fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur. However, a closer look at the episode makes it clear that Tanya's words were misunderstood. The real body-shaming comment came from Neelam, while Tanya was simply responding out of concern.

The conversation in question started when Neelam said, "Moti ho gayi hai na." Tanya immediately replied, "Bahut jyada... wo bahut gym kar rahi hai," pointing out that Ashnoor had been working hard on her fitness. Neelam continued, "Din bhar wohi toh kar rahi hai," and Tanya added, "Fir kaise nahi? Mujhe laga usko bolu par bahut ladegi mujhse," suggesting she was hesitant to tell Ashnoor directly because she feared a misunderstanding or argument.

Later, in a light-hearted moment with Kunickaa, Tanya said, "Aur ma'am, ek baat batao... itna sara detox ke baad bhi kuchh kam kyon nahin hota?" Neelam again jumped in, saying, "Tu hi toh boli bacha hai, bacha hai," to which Tanya clarified, "Maine isko bola khane pine ka, bacho ko nahi pata hota... wo choti bhi toh hai."

Her tone throughout was caring, not insulting. Tanya appeared genuinely puzzled about why Ashnoor's heavy workout and detox routine weren't showing results, something that many friends casually discuss out of concern.

Fans who watched the full conversation have defended Tanya online, pointing out that her statements were taken out of context. They say she was being protective, not critical, and that it was Neelam who initiated the insensitive remark.

Once again, Tanya Mittal's calm and thoughtful nature showed through - even in a moment that others tried to twist against her.