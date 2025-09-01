Bigg Boss 19 House Erupts: Baseer Ali Throws Poha On Farhana Bhatt’s Bed, Fight Spirals Out Of Control

The Bigg Boss 19 house, already brimming with tension, witnessed one of its messiest and most volatile clashes yet between Baseer Ali and Farhana Bhatt. What began with a minor accident quickly escalated into a full-blown war of revenge.

It all started after Baseer Ali had cleaned and wiped the floor. When Farhana Bhatt unintentionally spilled a spoon of poha, it caught his attention. Instead of brushing it off, Baseer picked up the food and hurled it onto Farhana's bed, tossing her pillow and disturbing her bedsheet in the process.

Fuming with anger, Farhana retaliated by scattering Baseer's belongings from his bed and bedside. The clash escalated further when Baseer hid her makeup, pushing tempers to new heights.

The situation spiraled as Baseer, in a fit of rage, walked across Farhana's bed with his slippers on, breaking some of her jewellery. Farhana confronted him once again, hurling a pillow in his direction. Soon, the fight turned ugly with name-calling. Baseer snapped, "Ja jaake apni maa ke saamne ro," while Farhana hit back with, "Teri koi aukat nahi hai."

The explosive showdown reached its peak when Baseer dragged Farhana's entire bed and dumped it near the swimming pool. Pushed to the edge, Farhana lashed out, cussing him openly, leaving housemates stunned at the chaos.

With belongings trashed, insults exchanged, and emotions running high, this face-off has cemented itself as one of the most dramatic blow-ups of Bigg Boss 19 so far.

Watch Bigg Boss 19, streaming 24x7 LIVE on JioHotstar and airing every night at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS.