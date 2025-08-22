Bigg Boss 19 House Pics Out: Inside Salman’s BB19 House Which Awaits The Contestants This Year

Bigg Boss 19 House Inside Pics: It's just few days left for Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere and fans can't keep calm about it. Salman Khan will once again take on the role of host, bringing with him a slew of unexpected twists and surprises for this season. The theme for Bigg 19 is democracy, giving both contestants and viewers significant powers. A teaser featuring a parliament theme has already stirred enthusiasm among fans. Needless to say, all eyes are set on the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 which is set to take place on August 24.

Interestingly, ahead of Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere, we have got our hands on the inside pics of the BB house will be the home for several celebrity contestants who will be participating in Salman's show this year. To note, Bigg Boss 19 house has been made with a parliament touch to justify the theme of the season. The makers have left no stone unturned to bring a colourful twist to the game.

Bigg Boss 19 House Details

According to a tweet going viral on micro-blogging site Twitter, Bigg Boss 19 will be a parliament style seating. Yes! While the speaker will one room, the other contestants will be sitting an assembly room which is happens to be in V shape.

This isn't all. Bigg Boss 19 house will also be having a special voting room and debate room this season. On the other hand, BB house will also be having a beautiful garden area with a lots of animal and bird structures along with a swimming pool.

Meanwhile, there has been a massive buzz about the who will be participating in Bigg Boss 19. According to media reports, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Hunar Hale, Atul Kishan, Payal Dhare etc are said to be entering in the new season of the popular reality show.