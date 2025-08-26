Bigg Boss 19: How To Vote To Save Your Favourite Contestant From Elimination On Salman's BB19 - Check Steps

Bigg Boss 19 How To Vote: The much awaited Bigg Boss 19 is here and the excitement among fans have been palpable. The new season of the popular reality show has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced for several reasons. From Salman Khan returning as a host to the interesting theme of gharwalon ki sarkaar and the interesting line up of contestants, Bigg Boss 19 has left no stone unturned to emerge as a banger and has been coming with new twists since the first day itself

From Mridul Tiwari getting the tag of the least impressive contestant to Farrhana Bhatt becoming the first contestant to get eliminated, Bigg Boss 19 has definitely left the audience brimming with an opinion. Amid this, with names like Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj etc seen as contestants, each one of them has been adding a new flavour to the game.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 1: Who Are Nominated?

Amid this, the new season witnessed its first nomination task wherein in 8 contestants were nominated for elimination in the first week itself. As per a viral tweet from Bigg Boss Tak, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek, and Pranit More.

Bigg Boss 19: How To Vote?

Wondering how you can save your favourite contestant from elimination? Well, you need to have a subscription to JioHotstar. After the subscription, login into the app from your smartphone and search for Bigg Boss 19.

As the show appears on your screen, click on it and scroll down and click on 'Vote Now' option.

While nominated contestants will appear on your screen, you can select the contestant you want to save and submit your vote.

