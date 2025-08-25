Bigg Boss 19: "I Have Come This Far Only Because Of You", Says Shehbaaz Badesha Thanking His Fans

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Shehbaaz Badesha recently expressed his gratitude to fans after receiving immense support on his journey so far. Known for his fun-loving nature and lively personality, Shehbaaz took a heartfelt moment to thank everyone who has been rooting for him inside and outside the house.

Sharing his emotions, he said:

"Thank you so much guys for all the love and support. Aaj yahan tak bhi sirf aapke pyaar aur support ki wajah se aaya hoon."

The quote struck a chord with fans, many of whom have been showering him with love ever since his name was associated with Bigg Boss 19. Earlier this season, Shehbaaz was nominated to enter the house alongside Mridul Tiwari but lost out due to votes. Despite that setback, fans stood by him, continuing to campaign for his entry into the house. Their constant support finally paid off, as Shehbaaz is now officially part of Bigg Boss 19.

Not just his wit and humor, but also his grounded personality and humility are what make Shehbaaz a favorite among viewers. Fans have been flooding social media with appreciation posts, calling him "real," "entertaining," and "thankful."

With his charm, energy, and now a strong emotional connection with the audience, Shehbaaz Badesha's journey in Bigg Boss 19 looks set to be one filled with love, laughter, and memorable moments.