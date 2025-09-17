Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj ELIMINATED From BB19 Post A Physical Fight With Shehbaz? Here’s The Truth

Bigg Boss 19 Abhishek Bajaj Elimination Update: Bigg Boss 19 never fails to create a buzz in the town. The new season of the popular reality show has come with an interesting line up of contestants and each celeb in the house has been coming with a new twist in the game. From alliances to tiffs, Bigg Boss 19 has left everyone brimming with an opinion. In fact, the reality show has been witnessing several heated arguments and ugly tiffs. Amid this, the recent ugly fight between Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj & Shehbaz Badesha Physical Fight Real Reason

To note, Abhishek and Shehbaz got into a physical fight post the Jubilee Talkies actor's remarks against Kunickaa Sadanand. It all started after Amaal Malik had an argument with Kunickaa over kitchen duties. While things got worse between the two, Kunicka was upset that Amaal was not respecting her enough. Amid this, Abhishek emphasised that the veteran needs to earn the respect now. His words didn't go down well with Shehbaz who jumped in Kunickaa's defence. He confronted Abhishek for his rude remakrs and emphasised that he shouldn't have said that especially when the senior actress has always acted as a motherly figure in the house. This resulted in a physical fight and Abhishek allegedly charged at

Shehbaz.

Is Abhishek Bajaj Eliminated From Bigg Boss 19?

Ever since the news of Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha's fight has surfaced, there have been reports about Abhishek being eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. Yes! It is reported that Abhishek Bajaj is out of BB19. While the news of Abhishek's eviction is going viral, it appears to be a fake news. Yes! You read it right. Abhishek Bajaj is not eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 yet. He is still a part of Bigg Boss 19 and has been actively participating in the tasks.

Abhishek Bajaj In Danger Zone

However, Abhishek Bajaj is in danger of eviction this week as he has reportedly been nominated along with Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasma, Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More. It will be interesting to see if Abhishek will be able to secure enough votes in his favour to escape eviction during the fourth weekend ka vaar.