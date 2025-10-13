Bigg Boss 19: Jamie Lever Faces Flak For 'Mental Remark' Aimed At Tanya Mittal

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 today episode: Comedian Jamie Lever is being widely criticized online for an insensitive comment directed at Tanya Mittal during the latest Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Jamie, who had appeared as a guest to roast contestants, faced backlash after she made a remark that many found distasteful and disrespectful toward mental health.

While teasing Tanya about her lifestyle, Jamie said, "You eat Baklava from Dubai, Biscuits from London... then where do you get treated from?" - referring to mental health treatment. The comment, "Ilaaj kaha se karati ho," quickly went viral, with many calling it "offensive" and "cruel."

Viewers felt the remark went too far and crossed the line between comedy and personal attack. Several fans pointed out that mocking mental health, even as a joke, is not acceptable on national television.

What has also angered many of Tanya's supporters is that this isn't the first time she has been targeted during Weekend Ka Vaar. Week after week, new influencers and guests are brought in who often single her out under the label of "roasting." Fans believe it has turned into systematic trolling rather than fun banter.

Social media is now filled with posts defending Tanya, praising her calmness despite repeated humiliation.

"She's being attacked every weekend and still shows up with dignity. That's mental strength," one user wrote.

Many netizens have urged showmakers and celebrity guests to be more sensitive toward mental health while performing comedy or commentary. The incident has reignited discussions about how entertainment platforms must draw a clear line between humour and harm - especially when it affects someone's emotional well-being on such a public stage.