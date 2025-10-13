Bigg Boss 19: Jamie Lever Faces Flak For 'Mental Remark' Aimed At Tanya Mittal
Bigg Boss 19 today episode: Comedian Jamie Lever is being widely criticized online for an insensitive comment directed at Tanya Mittal during the latest Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Jamie, who had appeared as a guest to roast contestants, faced backlash after she made a remark that many found distasteful and disrespectful toward mental health.
While teasing Tanya about her lifestyle, Jamie said, "You eat Baklava from Dubai, Biscuits from London... then where do you get treated from?" - referring to mental health treatment. The comment, "Ilaaj kaha se karati ho," quickly went viral, with many calling it "offensive" and "cruel."
Viewers felt the remark went too far and crossed the line between comedy and personal attack. Several fans pointed out that mocking mental health, even as a joke, is not acceptable on national television.
What
has
also
angered
many
of
Tanya's
supporters
is
that
this
isn't
the
first
time
she
has
been
targeted
during
Weekend
Ka
Vaar.
Week
after
week,
new
influencers
and
guests
are
brought
in
who
often
single
her
out
under
the
label
of
"roasting." Fans
believe
it
has
turned
into
systematic
trolling
rather
than
fun
banter.
Social media is now filled with posts defending Tanya, praising her calmness despite repeated humiliation.
"She's
being
attacked
every
weekend
and
still
shows
up
with
dignity.
That's
mental
strength,"
one
user
wrote.
Many netizens have urged showmakers and celebrity guests to be more sensitive toward mental health while performing comedy or commentary. The incident has reignited discussions about how entertainment platforms must draw a clear line between humour and harm - especially when it affects someone's emotional well-being on such a public stage.