Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand's 'Beyond Shocking' Video Goes VIRAL, 'Never Heard Of Anybody Being R***d'

Kunickaa Sadanand VIRAL Video: Kunickaa Sadanand is an Indian actress known for her roles in films like Khiladi, Koyla, and King Uncle. Apart from acting, Kunickaa (also spelled Kunika) is a practicing advocate. She recently found herself at the center of controversy after allegedly making below-the-belt remarks toward Tanya Mittal in the Bigg Boss 19 house. During the latest nomination task, Kunickaa questioned Tanya, saying, "basic cheezein aapki maa ne aapko nahi sikhaya?" a comment that sparked backlash and turned the housemates against her in support of Tanya. Amid the chaos, an old video of Kunickaa has resurfaced online, leaving viewers furious. Let's take a look at what she said in the viral clip.

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand VIRAL Video

A particular clip from Kunika's interview with Siddharth Kannan is now going viral on social media. This clip was shared by a user on X with caption, "I knew I never liked this woman for a reason, and now even more because EWW WTF IS SHE SAYING HERE ?!?!?!?!" In this video, Kunika says, "Hamare film industry mein, mai aisa manti hu, ki r**e nahi hota hai. Kahi na kahi ladki ke taraf se bhi ek ishara hota hai." She then imitated a woman doing something in order to allegedly provoke a man. She further added, "I have never heard of anybody being r**ed who has been clear and straighforward."

As the video took rounds on X, one commented, "Ewww!! Can't believe this seriously." Another called the video "beyond shocking." Another wroe, "Talking about 'Parvarish' while lacking it, irony max."

Bigg Boss 19 New Episodes: Where To Watch?

Bigg Boss 19 new episodes are streaming exclusively on JioHotstar, with fresh drama dropping every night. Viewers can catch the unfiltered action through the 24/7 live feed as well as the daily episodes that premiere at 9 PM IST. Whether it's fiery arguments, emotional breakdowns, or unexpected twists, all the latest from the BB19 house is just a click away.