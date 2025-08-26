Get Updates
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Stands Her Ground In Face-off With Baseer Ali

By
Bigg Boss 19 Kunickaa Sadanand Stands Her Ground

Bigg Boss 19 has only just kicked off, and the drama has already begun to simmer. The latest promo teases the season's first major showdown, a heated exchange between actress-advocate Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali over something as simple as an egg!

It all started when Baseer casually asked fellow contestant Nehal if he wanted an omelette and wondered who would cook it. Kunickaa, who was on kitchen duty, told him he could easily make it himself. What seemed like a practical remark soon turned into a full-blown argument later that night.

Baseer accused Kunickaa of being needlessly harsh, insisting he had never expected her to cook for him. Kunickaa, unfazed, hit back, reminding him that her role in the kitchen was to contribute to meals for everyone, not to fulfill individual requests.

As tempers flared, Baseer denied ever asking her to cook in the first place, prompting Kunickaa to question his aggressive reaction. When he raised his voice, she shut him down firmly with a blunt "shut up," showing she wasn't someone to be rattled or disrespected.

When Nehal told Kunickaa that she seemed rude, she even apologised for the same. That's what makes her stand apart in the house, a born leader, the actress is making sure that the house has some rules which are to be followed.

