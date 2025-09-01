Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Threatens Farhana Bhatt Amid Heated Argument; Says 'Muh Toh Dungi'

Bigg Boss 19 Kunickaa Sadanand vs Farhana Bhatt Fight: Bigg Boss 19, which went on air on August 24, has been witnessing a lot of drama since the first day itself. The new season came with the theme of gharwalon ki Sarkar along with 16 contestants who have been leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience. However, the second week of Bigg Boss 19 came with a major dhamaka as an ugly argument broke between Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand.

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand vs Farrhana Bhatt Fight

It all started after Farrhana had a war of words with Neelam Giri and even referred the Bhojpuri star as 'do kaudi ki' which left the latter in tears. While Kunickaa came to defend Neelam and confronted Farhana, the latter refused to mince words and locked horns with the senior actress. Things turned ugly after Farrhana made a personal remark about Kunickaa and her family which left the latter fuming. As a result, Kunickaa ended up threatening Farrhana.

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Threatens Farhana Bhatt

During the heated war of words, Farhana Bhatt made a remark about Kunickaa's kids and mentioned that they will be regretting watching her performance on Bigg Boss 19. This didn't go down well with Kunickaa who threatened Farhana stated, "Muh tod dungi if you talk about my kids" and warned her not to bring her family into the argument.

Meanwhile, Farhana's behaviour wasn't appreciated by the audience and netizens were seen slamming her. A user tweeted, "#FarhanaBhatt calling everyone "do paise ka" is really going to take her places.. agar aisa hee raha toh bahut jaldi hee Salman se padegi and she will be thrown out of the house". A user also wrote, "Farhaana Khan in #BiggBoss stooping so low, calling another girl 'do kodi ki' 🤦‍♂️ Cheap behaviour on national TV. Wonder if her parents are really proud watching this?"

It will be interesting to see if Salman Khan will bring up this fight during the next weekend ka vaar on Bigg Boss 19.