Bigg Boss 19: Lactose-Free, Not Drama-Free: Kunickaa’s Milk Controversy Boils Over In House & The Internet

Drama in the Bigg Boss 19 house reached a new high after contestant Kunickaa was seen using lactose-free milk that previously belonged to Nehal, following Nehal's eviction from the show. The twist? Kunickaa had not clarified earlier that she was lactose intolerant - a detail that quickly sparked tension and debate among the housemates.

Kunickaa, who had not previously informed anyone about her lactose intolerance, came under scrutiny from several contestants after they noticed her using Nehal's milk. Housemates Abhishek and Ashnoor took the lead in questioning her, trying to understand why she hadn't disclosed her dietary restriction earlier. They were also seen investigating the situation - checking facts, discussing house rules, and debating whether Kunickaa's move was justified or went against the principles of fair sharing that the housemates follow.

The argument intensified when Shehbaz stepped in to defend Kunickaa, questioning why the matter was being blown out of proportion. Mridul added that if Kunickaa was genuinely facing a health concern, she should go ahead and use the milk - but cautioned that if it was merely to create drama, it wouldn't sit well with the house.

The situation escalated further, with Shehbaz and Praneet questioning Abhishek's persistence on the issue. Abhishek fired back, accusing Kunickaa of often setting aside certain food items as "for her," while still taking what's meant for others - citing her selective behavior over jaggery as an example.

This controversy has also drawn attention outside the house. Earlier in the season, Kunickaa's son, Ayaan had visited during the initial week and proudly revealed that she had massive support from the "doodhwalla community." Now, fans and netizens have connected the dots, flooding social media with memes, comments and speculations.

Social platforms are abuzz with opinions, some defending Kunickaa's right to use the lactose-free milk given her intolerance, while others argue that she should have been transparent about it from the start. This controversy has started trending among viewers, showcasing how deeply this moment has captured the audience's attention.

Adding to the buzz, Bigg Boss 19 ex-contestant Zeishan Quadri joined the conversation by posting a cheeky and hilarious reel about the ongoing drama, directly referencing Kunickaa's Milk controversy. His playful jab only amplified the online chatter and divided opinions further.

With tensions simmering in the Bigg Boss 19 house, this seemingly simple matter of milk has turned into one of the season's biggest talking points. As alliances shift and contestants pick sides, fans are eagerly waiting to see how this controversy impacts Kunickaa's journey in the days ahead.

Catch Bigg Boss 19 on the 24-hour Live Channel, with daily episodes dropping at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and airing at 10:30 PM on COLORS