Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 12: Abhishek Bajaj REVOLTS Against New Captain. Where To Watch Online?

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 12: It doesn't take a minute for equations to change inside the BB 19 house. From being friends to turning to arch rivals, the dynamics between the contestants change within a fraction of a second, courtesy of the drama in the reality show. When Baseer Ali became the captain, the contestants expressed their joy as they were disappointed with Kuncikaa Sadanand. Adding a new twist in the tale, Bigg Boss gave special powers to the Kundali Bhagya actor.

BIGG BOSS 19 EPISODE 12 LIVE STREAMING: WHERE TO WATCH TODAY EPISODE LIVE?

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss season 19 live episode? The show has a dedicated 24X7 Bigg Boss 19 LIVE channel on JioHotstar. Viewers can live stream the episode on JioHotstar mobile app and enjoy the non-stop action in the show.

If you have a paid subscription for JioHotstar, you can watch the full episode in HD quality. The new episode will release at 9pm on Thursday (September 4). The episode 12 will be available for streaming in Hindi on the OTT platform.

ABHISHEK BAJAJ REFUSES TO WORK UNDER BASEER ALI CAPTAINCY IN BIGG BOSS 19

If you thought that the drama in the show was going to be over anytime soon, you are mistaken. Abhishek Bajaj refused to complete the household duties under Baseer Ali's captaincy. The Student of the Year 2 actor made it crystal clear that he would not perform any assigned duties as long as Baseer remained the captain in the BB 19 house.