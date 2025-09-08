Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 16: Who Will Get Nominated? Where To Watch LIVE Online?

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming episode 16: A lot happened in the past week in Salman Khan's reality show. From the entry of a wildcard contestant to no elimination, things have changed in Bigg Boss season 19. The contestants have been asked to pull up their socks or face eviction as Salman said that he can eliminate anyone from the show, if he wishes to.

BIGG BOSS 19 FIRST WILDCARD CONTESTANT

Shehbaz Badesha's wildcard entry is expected to impact the existing equations. Shehnaaz Gill's brother immediately went into attack mode and targeted captain Baseer Ali on the first day itself.

"The makers are all set to spice things up with the introduction of the first wildcard contestant. Shehbaz Badesha, who generated fewer votes than Mridul Tiwari during the premiere episode, has finally entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. He has studied the game well, and will play accordingly. It remains to be seen if he will be able to sustain himself in the show for long or not," our khabri told Filmibeat.

BIGG BOSS 19 EPISODE 16 LIVE STREAMING: WHERE TO WATCH BB 19 HINDI ONLINE?

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 nomination episode? The new episode will premiere on JioHotstar on Monday (September 8) at 9pm. The show is available for live streaming on the Bigg Boss 19 24X7 LIVE channel on JioHotstar.

In case you are eager to watch BB 19 episode 16 for free, you can enjoy the episode on Colors TV. The fresh episode will premiere at 10:30pm.

Viewers will have to wait for one-and-a-half hour to catch the telecast on the leading Hindi GEC. However, the wait is worth it as the new episode will be loaded with entertainment, twists and drama.

WHO WILL GET NOMINATED IN BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 3?

The makers love spicing up things with the introduction of tasks and twists. The creative asked to BB 19 contestants to compete in a nomination task to determine who would get evicted from the reality show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia and Awez Darbar have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 eviction in the current week.

NAGMA, AWEZ TO GET ELIMINATED BECAUSE OF ABHISHEK BAJAJ IN BIGG BOSS SEASON 19?

Abhishek Bajaj played an instrumental role in Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar's nomination as Bigg Boss punished the duo for his mistake. The two lovebirds have been nominated directly for elimination.

If they get evicted, Abhishek will be responsible for it.

According to Filmibeat's poll, Awez and Nagma can bid adieu to the show as they have failed to contribute to the game. Their contribution has been minimal.