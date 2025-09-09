Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 17: BIG Twist In Nomination. Housemates TARGET Kunicka For...

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 17: Nomination task has affected the equations between the Bigg Boss season 19 contestants. Tanya Mittal expressed her displeasure over the way Kunicka Sadanand dragged her mother into the conversation while taking a dig at her during the nomination task. Read on to know what will happen in the show and how you can watch the LIVE telecast.

WHERE TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 19 EPISODE 17 LIVE TELECAST? TIMINGS ARE

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 (September 9) episode online in India? The new episode will premiere at 9pm on JioHotstar on Tuesday (September 9). The episode will be available for streaming on the leading OTT platform.

In case you're unable to watch the show on JioHotstar, you can stream it live on Bigg Boss 19 24X7 LIVE channel on JioHotstar.

Take a Poll

The free episode will air on Colors TV at 10:30pm on the same day. Interestingly, Bigg Boss season 19 (Hindi) opened with an average TRP of 1.3 in the first week, which is considered good as the show is premiering earlier on digital.

MRIDUL TIWARI-SHEHBAZ BADESHA FIGHT IN BIGG BOSS 19

Things have changed following the wildcard entry of Shehbaz Badesha. Shehbaz Badesha's brother has already locked horns with Baseer Ali, and now, he is ready to fight with Mridul Tiwari. The duo abused each other while engaging in a war of words in Bigg Boss 19.

"The makers are all set to spice things up with the introduction of the first wildcard contestant. Shehbaz Badesha, who generated fewer votes than Mridul Tiwari during the premiere episode, has finally entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. He has studied the game well, and will play accordingly. It remains to be seen if he will be able to sustain himself in the show for long or not," our khabri told Filmibeat.

TANYA MITTAL VS KUNICKAA SADANAND IN BIGG BOSS 19- GAURAV KHANNA JOINS

Gaurav Khanna didn't mince his words while slamming Kunickaa Sadanand for dragging Tanya's mother into the nomination task. The Anupamaa actor pointed out that Kunickaa didn't like when the other contestants involved her son in a normal discussion.

Tanya Mittal said that she respected Kunickaa but she is disappointed with her behaviour in the recent episode.