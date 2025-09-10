Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 18: Coaching Centre Task, Mridul Vs Shehbaz- Where To Watch Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 18 LIVE Streaming (September 10): Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready for yet another blockbuster episode of Bigg Boss season 19? If yes, you need to brace yourself for more drama as Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Gill (Badesha) locked horns with each other, leaving the BB 19 house on fire. From the BB 19 coaching task winner to Shehbaz-Mridul Tiwari, here are the important developments that you cannot miss.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 19 LIVE TELECAST EPISODE 18? TIMINGS ARE

Wondering how to watch Bigg Boss season 19 Hindi episode 18 in India? The new episode will premiere at 9pm on Wednesday (September 10) on JioHotstar. Viewers who have a paid subscription for the OTT platform can watch it for free without any additional cost.

In case you want to watch the show on television, you will have to wait for one-and-a-half-hours. The latest episode will telecast on Colors TV at 10:30pm on the same day.

Bigg Boss 19 24X7 LIVE channel is available on JioHotstar, where the viewers can watch defered live episodes before streaming the edited version on the OTT platform.

SHEHBAZ BADESHA-MRIDUL TIWARI FIGHT REASON IN BIGG BOSS 19

From the choicest of abusive words to taking digs at each other, Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha engaged in a war of words for a petty reason. Things got heated as they both threatened to showcase each other their 'worth' and 'power'.

"The makers are all set to spice things up with the introduction of the first wildcard contestant. Shehbaz Badesha, who generated fewer votes than Mridul Tiwari during the premiere episode, has finally entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. He has studied the game well, and will play accordingly. It remains to be seen if he will be able to sustain himself in the show for long or not," our khabri told Filmibeat.

BIGG BOSS 19 COACHING CENTER TASK WINNER- TEAM RED VS TEAM BLUE

Bigg Boss divided the housemates into two groups for BB 19 coaching centre task. Check out team Red and team blue members!

Red Team - Amaal , Pranit, Abhishek, Mridul, Tanya, Ashnoor , Farhana & Awez

Blue Team - Kunickaa , Baseer, Nehal , Zeishan, Gaurav , Nagma , Neelam, Natalia & Shehbaz.

The first task was related to writing and erasing on the blackboard. Team Red opted for Abhishek as a writer and Amaal Malik as the Duster.

Team Blue chose Nehal as the Writer and Baseer as the Duster. Guess what? Abhishek Bajaj and Amaal Malik won the first round, earning themselves an edge in the game.