Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 20: Who Will Get Eliminated From WKV? Where To Watch?

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 20: Bigg Boss 19 continues to captivate audiences with its intense drama and unexpected twists. In the latest episode, Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Gill (Badesha) clashed, igniting tensions within the house. This episode also featured the BB 19 coaching task, which saw fierce competition between Team Red and Team Blue. Fans are eagerly following these developments.

WHERE TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 19 EPISODE 20 LIVE STREAMING? EPISODE TIMINGS ARE...

The new episode of Bigg Boss 19 will be available for streaming on JioHotstar at 9pm on September 12. Subscribers of the platform can watch it without any extra charges. For those preferring television, Colors TV will air the episode at 10:30pm on the same day. Additionally, JioHotstar offers a 24X7 LIVE channel for deferred live episodes before they are edited for streaming.

Take a Poll

Shehbaz Badesha Enters Bigg Boss House

Shehbaz Badesha's entry into the Bigg Boss house has stirred excitement among viewers. Despite receiving fewer votes than Mridul Tiwari during the premiere, Shehbaz is now part of the show. According to sources, "The makers are all set to spice things up with the introduction of the first wildcard contestant. Shehbaz Badesha, who generated fewer votes than Mridul Tiwari during the premiere episode, has finally entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. He has studied the game well, and will play accordingly. It remains to be seen if he will be able to sustain himself in the show for long or not."

The confrontation between Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha was intense, with both exchanging harsh words over a minor issue. Their argument escalated as they challenged each other's 'worth' and 'power'. This altercation added more drama to an already eventful episode.

BB 19 Coaching Centre Task: Team Red vs Team Blue

The BB 19 coaching centre task divided contestants into two teams: Red and Blue. The Red team included Amaal, Pranit, Abhishek, Mridul, Tanya, Ashnoor, Farhana, and Awez. Meanwhile, Kunickaa, Baseer, Nehal, Zeishan, Gaurav, Nagma, Neelam, Natalia, and Shehbaz formed Team Blue.

The first task involved writing and erasing on a blackboard. Team Red selected Abhishek as their writer and Amaal Malik as their duster. On the other hand, Team Blue chose Nehal as their writer with Baseer as their duster. Abhishek Bajaj and Amaal Malik emerged victorious in this round.

As Bigg Boss season 19 progresses with its thrilling episodes filled with drama and competition among contestants like Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Gill (Badesha), fans remain glued to their screens, eager for more surprises that await them in upcoming episodes.

Amaal Malik emerged as the new captain, taking over the charge from Baseer Ali. The music composer faced resistance from Farrhana Bhatt, who refused to complete household duties under his captaincy.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR EPISODE?

Natalia, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are in the danger zone. They have been nominated for eviction this week. If Filmibeat's poll is to be considered, Natalia has the highest chances of getting evicted from Bigg Boss 19.