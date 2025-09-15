Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 23: Ration Task Winner, Abhishek-Shehbaz PUNISHED & Nomination

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE streaming episode 23: Bigg Boss 19 continues to captivate its audience, delivering unexpected twists and turns. The reality show has wrapped up three weeks, with the recent "weekend ka vaar" stirring up drama. Hosted by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Akshay Kumar, the episodes reshaped dynamics in the house. Notably, Farah criticised Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasma during this segment.

Bigg Boss 19 Nomination Episode 23 LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch Online?

The third week brought a significant twist with a double elimination. Contestants Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar were nominated for eviction. Farah Khan and Akshay Kumar announced that Natalia and Nagma had to leave the show.

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss season 19 online? Episode 23 will premiere on Monday (September 15) at 9pm on JioHotstar.

An industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history."

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 23: Abhishek Bajaj-Shehbaz Gill FIGHT

In Episode 23 of Bigg Boss 19, tensions will escalate within the house. Captain Amaal Malik will clash with Kunickaa Sadanand over kitchen responsibilities. The disagreement soon involves Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha, resulting in a physical altercation between them.

Guess what? They will pay a heavy price for their actions. According to Bigg Boss Tak's tweet, both have been nominated for elimination in the entire season.

Amaal Malik will also engage in a verbal spat with Pranit More regarding lunch schedules. These conflicts promise to keep viewers on edge as alliances shift and tempers flare.

Viewers can expect more drama as Bigg Boss 19 keeps pushing boundaries in reality television entertainment.