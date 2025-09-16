Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 24: Nomination Twist. Who Got Boycotted In BB 19- Where To Watch Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

The latest season of Bigg Boss 19 has been full of surprises, keeping audiences engaged. The third week concluded with a dramatic weekend episode. While Salman Khan was filming for Battle of Galwan, Farah Khan hosted the show with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who were promoting Jolly LLB 3. Contestants Baseer Ali, Kunicka Sadanand, and Nehal Chudasma faced criticism from Farah for their actions during the week.

One of the most unexpected events was the double eviction twist. Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar were nominated for eviction in the third week. Ultimately, Natalia and Nagma were sent home. This marked the season's first elimination and sparked mixed reactions among fans. With this twist intensifying the competition, more drama is anticipated in future episodes.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 24: Anticipated Drama

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 (Ep24), tensions rise as housemates become frustrated with Zeishan Quadri. In an unexpected move, all housemates, including captain Amaal Malik, decide to boycott Zeishan. Additionally, Baseer Ali's belongings and several kitchen items mysteriously disappear from the house. This hints at a forthcoming ration task where housemates must entertain captain Amaal Malik to receive their rations.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the new nominations task but will have to wait another day for it to air. Meanwhile, viewers can catch episode 24 tonight on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm with an active subscription or on Colors channel at 10:30 pm for traditional viewing.

As viewers continue to enjoy Amaal Malik's leadership in the house, they are also wondering who will become the next captain.