Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 25: Who Will Become New Captain? Shehbaz's PRANK Turns BB 19 Into

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE streaming episode 25: Bigg Boss 19 has been filled with unexpected events, keeping viewers hooked. The third week ended with a dramatic weekend episode. While Salman Khan was busy filming for Battle of Galwan, Farah Khan took over hosting duties alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who were promoting Jolly LLB 3. Contestants Baseer Ali, Kunicka Sadanand, and Nehal Chudasma faced criticism from Farah for their actions during the week.

In a surprising twist, the third week saw a shocking double eviction. Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar were nominated for eviction. Ultimately, Natalia and Nagma were evicted from the show as they received the fewest votes.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 25 LIVE Streaming: Shehbaz Badesha Prank- Where To Watch Online?

An industry insider previously informed Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit that Bigg Boss season 19 has garnered an excellent response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Buoyed by this success, the creators are planning to introduce new twists to enhance viewership. Expect unexpected wildcard entries and tasks as the creative team aims to elevate Bigg Boss 19 further.

Viewers can catch episode 25 tonight (September 17) on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm with an active subscription or on Colors channel at 10:30 pm for TV viewing.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 25: Who Will Get Evicted From Show?

Episode 25 of Bigg Boss 19 witnessed significant developments as tensions rose among housemates due to Zeishan Quadri's actions. In a surprising move, all housemates, including captain Amaal Malik, decided to boycott Zeishan. Baseer Ali's belongings and several kitchen items mysteriously disappeared from the house, leaving viewers speculating about a possible ration task.

The likes of Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali have been nominated for eviction along with Pranit More. According to Filmibeat's poll, Pranit More has the highest chances of being eliminated.

WHO WILL BECOME NEW CAPTAIN IN BIGG BOSS 19? Captaincy Task Winner Is...

As fans continue to enjoy Amaal Malik's leadership in the house, they are also curious about who will become the next captain. The anticipation surrounding upcoming tasks and nominations keeps viewers engaged as they look forward to more surprises in Bigg Boss 19.

Abhishek, Ashnoor, Tanya, Zeishan, Mridul, Shehbaz and Neelam emerged as the winners of the captaincy task. Following the end of Amaal Malik's term as a captain, one of these contestants will become the new captain in the show.