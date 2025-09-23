Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 31: Abhishek-Baseer, Pranit-Amaal FIGHT. Where To Watch Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE streaming episode 31: It's time for the clash of the titans in Bigg Boss season 19. Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali engaged in a massive war of words in the bathroom area while Pranit More and Amaal Malik locked horns. It seems the male contestant have failed to keep their aggression under control despite warnings from Salman Khan.

An industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history."

BIGG BOSS 19 EPISODE 31 LIVE STREAMING: WHERE TO WATCH BB 19? TIMINGS ON JIOHOSTAR ARE

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss season 19 (Hindi) episode 31? The new episode will premiere on Tuesday (September 23) at 9pm on JioHotstar. In case you want to watch the show live, there's a Bigg Boss 19 24X7 LIVE channel on JioHotstar. There's a deferred live version on the OTT platform.

In case you want to watch Bigg Boss 19 for free, you have to wait for one and a half hours. The episode airs on television at 10:30pm on Colors TV on the same day.

BIGG BOSS 19 TODAY EPISODE TIMINGS: WHAT HAPPENED?

Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali attacked each other in a verbal argument, following which both issued a threat. The two actors failed to maintain decorum inside the BB 19 house. While Baseer called Abhishek a flop captain, the latter allegedly used the word 'lachak' for Ali.

The Kundali Bhagya actor asked Bajaj if he was mocking his sexuality. Things took a turn when they got physical. The other contestants had to get involved in the fight.

