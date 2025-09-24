Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 32: Who Is New Captain? Who Will Get Evicted?

Bigg Boss season 19 has seen its fair share of drama, with Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali clashing in a heated exchange. The argument escalated in the bathroom area, leading to threats being exchanged. Meanwhile, Pranit More and Amaal Malik also found themselves at odds. Despite Salman Khan's warnings, the male contestants have struggled to control their tempers.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 can be watched on JioHotstar. Episode 31 will be available on Tuesday, September 23, at 9 pm. For those interested in live viewing, a 24X7 LIVE channel is accessible on JioHotstar. Additionally, a delayed version is offered on the OTT platform.

Bigg Boss 19: Streaming Details

If you're looking to catch Bigg Boss 19 for free, you will need to wait until it airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm the same day. This allows viewers without a subscription to enjoy the show shortly after its online release.

An insider previously shared with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit that Bigg Boss season 19 has been well-received on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. "Buoyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership," they said.

Bigg Boss Season 19: What To Expect

The creative team behind Bigg Boss 19 aims to keep audiences engaged with unexpected twists and wildcard entries. They have plans to extend this season beyond previous records set by seasons 16 and 13, making it potentially the longest-running season yet.

In a recent episode, tensions flared as Baseer Ali accused Abhishek Bajaj of being an ineffective captain. In response, Bajaj allegedly used derogatory language towards Ali. The situation worsened when physical altercations ensued, prompting other housemates to intervene.

