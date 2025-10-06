Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 44: Farhana-Tanya's Fight Turns UGLY. Who Will Get Evicted?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 44: Are you ready for the biggest twist in Bigg Boss season 19 Hindi? The makers have introduced a new segment in the nomination task, offering the contestants a unique way to survive Bigg Boss 19 elimination.

An industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history."

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 episode 44? The new episode will premiere at 9pm on Monday (October 6) on JioHotstar. In case you are keen to watch the show live, you can stream the show on Bigg Boss 19 24X7 LIVE channel on JioHotstar.

Farhana Bhatt-Tanya Mittal Fight Reason In Bigg Boss 19

A heated conversation unfolded in BB 19 when Farrhana informed her team members Neelam Giri, Shehbaaz Badesha, Amaal Malik, Baseer Ali, and Zeishan Quadri that she was sidelined. While she expected her friends to support her, the housemates pointed out that she didn't fulfil the promises she made during her captaincy.

They reminded Farrhana that she had assured Neelam Giri would be saved from nomination if she is elected to power. However, she was in dual mind while saving Neelam.

"When I made the promise, Nehal wasn't in the house. Once she entered, I was obliged to save her, being her friend," Farrhana said while defending herself.

Things took a turn when Tanya Mittal joined the conversation. Farhana Bhatt accused her of calling her as 'ehsaan faramosh'. Tanya didn't take kindly to the accusations, stating that it was not her language.

"These are not my words. My language is not like this. I refuse to accept the allegations against him," Tanya said.