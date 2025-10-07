Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 45: Malti Chahar Vs Tanya Mittal. New Captaincy Task Winner Is...

audience with unexpected twists that shake up the house dynamics. The recent "weekend ka vaar" episode, hosted by Salman Khan, was no different. Salman gave Mridul Tiwari a stern reality check, leaving him emotional. Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, and Abhishek Bajaj were also reprimanded for their weekly performance and behaviour. This episode received mixed reactions from viewers.

In an interesting development, Malti Chahar entered Bigg Boss 19 as the second wild card entry. Her arrival brought a significant reality check for the contestants and is expected to add excitement to the house dynamics. Initially planning to befriend Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal, her plans changed after entering the house. Her reality check didn't sit well with Tanya, leading to ongoing tensions between them.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 45 LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch?

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 promises an engaging nominations task. The BB house has been transformed into a spooky playground for this event. Notably, Farhana Bhatt, the current captain, and Malti are exempted from nominations. They have assumed the roles of witches in this task, tasked to nominate contestants during four rounds alternatively.

However, things will get ugly between them as Malti will target Tanya to nominate and will throw her in the pool. This will leave Tanya in tears and Malti was irked with this. Amid this speculations are rife about who will be nominated for eviction tonight. Reportedly, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Zeishan Quadri and Neelam Giri have been nominated this week. However an announcement is still awaited.

Wondering when you can catch Bigg Boss 19 episode 45? You can watch it on Jio Hotstar at 9 PM after subscribing to the app and logging in to enjoy it in HD quality. Additionally, viewers can tune into Colors at 10:30 PM for the same episode.

The previous week was a no-elimination week; however, there are speculations about upcoming nomination tasks. The anticipation surrounding who might face eviction adds another layer of intrigue for fans eagerly following each twist and turn within the house.

Malti's presence has certainly stirred things up inside Bigg Boss 19's house. Her interactions have not only created new alliances but also sparked conflicts among contestants like Tanya Mittal. As viewers await further developments in this unpredictable journey filled with drama and surprises every step along its way!

Bigg Boss 19 Captaincy Task Winner: Who Will Become New Captain?

Captaincy Task is underway inside the Bigg Boss19 house. All ex-captains of the house will play the role of a SANCHALAK in the task. Kunickaa, Baseer, Abhishek, Amaal & Farrhana are acting as Sanchalak in the captaincy task.