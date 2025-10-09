Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 47: Malti Chahar Vs Farhana Bhatt. Who Is New Captain?

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE streaming episode 47: The nineteenth season of Bigg Boss Hindi, hosted by Salman Khan, is captivating audiences with its intense drama and entertainment. Since its premiere in August, the show has dominated television and social media discussions. Each episode delivers the expected mix of heated arguments, emotional moments, and surprising twists that keep viewers engaged.

As the show progresses into its seventh week, tensions are rising inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Six contestants face the threat of elimination this week: Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, and Zeishan Quadri. The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will determine who stays and who leaves.

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Ep 47: Where To Watch?

Wondering where to watch the new episode? Bigg Boss season 19 episode 47 will premiere on JioHotstar at 9pm.

The audience holds the power to save their favourite contestant through voting. Fans can cast their votes until Friday, October 10, at 10 AM. This decision will influence which contestant continues their journey in the Bigg Boss house and who faces eviction.

Social media is abuzz with predictions and polls about potential evictions. Early voting trends suggest Mridul Tiwari leads with strong support, followed closely by Baseer Ali. Ashnoor Kaur maintains a safe mid-level position for now.

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination

This season features a vibrant mix of personalities from the entertainment industry. Notable names include Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, and Mridul Tiwari. Their interactions have added depth to the show's narrative.

However, Zeishan Quadri, Pranit More, and Neelam Giri find themselves at risk due to low vote counts in online polls. These figures are unofficial but have sparked concern among fans eager to see their favourites stay in the game.

Weekend Ka Vaar: Anticipation Builds

The suspense will culminate during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, October 12. Host Salman Khan will announce which contestant must leave the house. With alliances shifting unpredictably and fan theories swirling online, Bigg Boss 19 remains a thrilling watch.

The show's dynamic nature ensures that viewers remain on edge as they speculate about future developments. As alliances form and dissolve rapidly within the house's confines, each episode promises new surprises for its dedicated audience.