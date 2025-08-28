Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 5: Who Will Become New Captain? Where To Watch Online? Timings Are...

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 new captain name: Who will become the new captain of Bigg Boss season 19? This is the question on everyone's mind ever since Bigg Boss introduced the new twist in the show in the first week itself.

A reliable industry source earlier told Filmibeat, "JioHotstar is all set to amp up the entertainment quotient with the release of Bigg Boss 19. This will be one of the longest-running seasons of Bigg Boss. With Salman Khan as the host, the show promises blockbuster entertainment for the viewers. The interesting line-up of contestants and the hatke theme will definitely pull the fans towards the show. Expect the unexpected in the new season."

BIGG BOSS 19 FULL CONTESTANTS LIST

Bigg Boss 19 casting has become the talk of the town. No popular TV bahus have been selected for the reality show. Talking about the casting, our source told Filmibeat, "This season features some names that are popular on social media but are not known to general public. Viewers will be surprised to see the full list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants as they offer their own tadka in the show. From TV artists to a singer/musician and social media influencers, several contestants are participating in Bigg Boss 2025."

01) Ashnoor Kaur

02) Zeishan Quadri

03) Tanya Mittal

04) Awez Darbar

05) Nagma Mirjakar

06) Abhishek Bajaj

07) Baseer Ali

08) Nehal Chudasama

09) Gaurav Khanna

10) Natalia Janoszek

11) Pranit More

12) Neelam Giri

13) Farrhana Bhatt

14) Mridul Tiwari

15) Kunickaa Sadanand

16) Amaal Mallik

BIGG BOSS 19 LIVE STREAMING EPISODE 5: WHERE TO WATCH BB 19 HINDI ONLINE IN INDIA?

Viewers can live stream the Bigg Boss 19 episode on JioHotstar. Bigg Boss 24X7 LIVE channel is available on the leading OTT platform.

You need to complete the following steps to live-stream Bigg Boss 19 episode on Hotstar

-Enter your mobile number and OTP to login on JioHotsar

-Search for Bigg Boss 19, select the new episode

-Click on the watch LIVE option. There's a 24X7 Bigg Boss 19 channel available

If you want to watch Bigg Boss 19 episodes for free, you have to wait for just one-and-a-half hours. The new episode will premiere on Colors TV at 10:30pm, for which you don't have to pay an additional cost. If you have a TV subscription, you can watch the show on Colors channel.

WHO WILL BECOME NEW CAPTAIN IN BIGG BOSS 19?

Wondering who is new Bigg Boss 19 captain? Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj and Kunickaa Sadanand emerged as the top three contenders for Bigg Boss 19 captaincy. They entered the finale race after securing brownie points in the pre-captaincy task.

According to Khabri, Kunickaa Sadanand is the new captain of Bigg Boss 19 (Hindi) as she has won the captaincy task.