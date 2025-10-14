Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 52: BIG Twist In Captaincy Task. Who Got Family Letters?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 52: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, are you ready for the biggest twist in the captaincy task. Things have changed inside the BB 19 house following Malti Chahar's entry, and now, she will take things to a different level during the captaincy task. Who will become the new captain? Who will get the family letters?

An industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history."

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 19 LIVE STREAMING EPISODE 52?

Wondering how to stream Bigg Boss season 19? The new episode will premiere on Tuesday (October 14) at 9pm on JioHotstar. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the episode to know which contestant will secure victory in the captaincy task.

If you want to watch the show live, there's a Bigg Boss 19 24X7 LIVE channel on JioHotstar. Viewers can access the live stream channel to check out the daily updates that are not shown in the one hour episode.

In case you want to watch BB 19 for free, you have to wait for one-and-a-half hours for the repeat telecast. The show airs at 10:30pm on Colors channel on the same day.

WHY BIGG BOSS 19 CAPTAINCY TASK GOT CANCELLED?

Bigg Boss called Captain Nehal Chudasama to the confession room to discuss the captaincy task that was cancelled. She admitted that Gaurav Khanna and Neelam broke the rule by submitting a letter. But there was a big twist in the tale.

Bigg Boss announced that out of the nine cancelled letters, two letters would still be delivered to the contestants.

WHO WILL GET BIGG BOSS 19 FAMILY LETTERS?

Guess what? The power to select those two lucky contestants was given to Nehal. After a lot of consideration, she took Ashnoor Kaur and Baseer Ali's name. They became the lucky ones to receive letters written by their family members.