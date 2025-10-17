Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 55: Amaal Malik-Farhana Bhatt's FIGHT Turns Ugly

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE streaming episode 55: Bigg Boss 19 continues to captivate audiences with its theme of "gharwalon ki sarkar." The house is divided into two factions, leading to constant tests of alliances. Nominations and eliminations frequently alter the dynamics. The latest "weekend ka vaar" episode with Salman Khan offered contestants a dose of reality.

In the recent nomination task, four contestants are up for elimination: Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Neelam Giri, and Mridul Tiwari. This week's elimination battle coincides with Diwali celebrations, adding an extra layer of excitement.

Amaal Malik and Farhana Bhatt had a massive fight following which the other contestants also got involved in the show.

Bigg Boss 19: Voting Trends and Bottom Three

The voting trends reveal that Malti Chahar, Neelam Giri, and Mridul Tiwari are in the bottom three. These contestants are struggling for votes as fans cast their ballots in large numbers. It remains to be seen who will face elimination this week.

Malti Chahar's recent performance during a ration task left everyone talking. Her actions led to the loss of 11 items for the housemates. Additionally, her frequent arguments with Nehal Chudasama often draw attention.

Bigg Boss 19: Contestant Criticisms and Eliminations

During the latest "weekend ka vaar," Malti Chahar received significant criticism. Neelam Giri was also called out for her lackluster presence in the house. Tanya Mittal faced scrutiny from Salman Khan for using the sympathy card repeatedly.

Zeeshan Quadri's unexpected exit shocked viewers. He found himself in danger alongside Ashnoor Kaur before being eliminated. Fans are now eagerly speculating about upcoming eliminations in week 8.

The current season features a diverse group of contestants, each contributing uniquely to the game. With alliances constantly shifting due to nominations and eliminations, viewers remain engaged as they anticipate what will happen next.

The ongoing drama and strategic gameplay keep audiences on edge as they follow the twists and turns within the Bigg Boss house. As week 8 unfolds, fans eagerly await to see how relationships evolve and which contestant will be shown the door next.