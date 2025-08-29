Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 6: Who Will Win App Room Access? Where To Watch Aug 29 Twist?

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE streaming episode 6: Ladies and gentlemen, brace yourself for the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss season 19 Hindi. Before Salman Khan returns to the screen, there will be a massive twist that will change the equations inside the BB 19 house.

WHERE TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 19 EPISODE 6? LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

The casting for Bigg Boss 19 has captured the attention of the netizens. Be it Tanya Mittal or Natalia, the contestants have grabbed eyeballs with their antics in the reality show. So, what was the idea behind casting non-TV celebrities?

Our source told Filmibeat, "This season features some names that are popular on social media but are not known to the general public. Viewers will be surprised to see the full list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants as they offer their own tadka in the show. From TV artists to a singer/musician and social media influencers, several contestants are participating in Bigg Boss 2025."

WHO WILL WIN BIGG BOSS 19 APP ROOM ACCESS?

Adding a new twist in the tale, the makers introduced a special task where Farrhana Bhatt could give the secret app room access to a contestant. Guess what? She selected Gaurav Khanna as the ultimate winner. The Anupamaa star was able to take stock of the situation of 'bad trending news' against him.

As Gaurav Khanna became the 'app room' winner, he was given two choices- either save the weekly ration or bring back Farhana Bhatt in the game. The Celebrity MasterChef winner decided to sacrifice half of the weekly ration and bring back Farhana as the new entrant in the show.