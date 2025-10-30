Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 68: Gaurav Khanna INJURED In Ration Task. Farhana Vs Ashnoor & More

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 68: Ladies and gentlemen, prepare yourself for an explosive ration task in Bigg Boss season 19 as the contestants have decided to take things to the next level.

WHERE TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 19 LIVE EPISODE 68?

"Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history," a source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

For those eager to catch all the action, Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV and is available for streaming on JioHotstar. Fans can tune in at either 9 pm (JioHotstar) or 10:30 pm (Colors TV) to stay updated with the latest developments in the Bigg Boss house.

WHO WILL WIN BIGG BOSS 19 RATION TASK? WINNER IS...

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, viewers witnessed an intense weekly ration task. The competition was fierce, and housemates gave their all to secure essential supplies. The task's results were highly anticipated by fans who were keen to see which contestant would emerge victorious.

Gaurav Khanna was seen limping in the viral promo that was shared on Bigg Boss X's handle. Mridul Tiwari seemed worried as the Anupamaa actor moved away and nursed his leg.

IS GAURAV KHANNA INJURED IN BIGG BOSS 19?

During the same episode, a dramatic incident unfolded involving Gaurav Khanna. He sustained an injury due to an unexpected altercation with Amaal Malik. This incident added tension to the already charged atmosphere in the house, leaving viewers concerned about Gaurav's well-being.

FARHANA BHATT CALLS ASHNOOR KAUR 'UNGRATEFUL'- BIGG BOSS 19 FIGHT

The episode also featured an argument between Farhana Bhatt and Ashnoor Kaur. The disagreement escalated quickly, leading to a verbal confrontation that caught the attention of both housemates and viewers alike.

Farhana expressed her displeasure over Ashnoor only cooking 'poha' for five people rather than preparing chilla for everyone. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress reminded Farrhana Bhatt that it was not 'her responsibility and she was only filing in for others'.

Adding to the drama, Farhana Bhatt accused Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur of being ungrateful. Her comments sparked further discussions among housemates, intensifying existing rivalries.