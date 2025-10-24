Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 62: Did Abhishek TARGET Gaurav? Who Will Get ELIMINATED?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE streaming episode 62: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as the makers are all set to spice things up. BB 19 is about to get spicier with the addition of Pranit More's Laughter Show and Gaurav Khanna's new role in the kitchen. If you thought that the drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house was over, you're mistaken.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 19 EPISODE 62 LIVE STREAMING? TODAY EP TIMINGS

"Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history," a source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Wondering how to watch Bigg Boss season 19 live streaming? BB 19 episode 62 will premiere on Friday (October 24) at 9pm on JioHotstar. The show will be available for live streaming on Bigg Boss 19 24X7 LIVE channel on the OTT platform.

In case you want to watch the show for free, you have to wait for just one and a half hour. The show will air on Colors channel at 10:30pm on the same day.

DID ABHISHEK BAJAJ TARGET GAURAV KHANNA?

In a major development, Abhishek Bajaj convinced Gaurav Khanna to take the charge for kitchen duties in the show. And the Anupamaa star agreed to be the 'cook' for the contestants.