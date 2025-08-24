Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 1: Where To Watch Salman Khan's Show Premiere?

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 1: The wait is over. Salman Khan is back on the small screen with a new season of his popular reality show. There's no doubt that Bigg Boss is the most-watched non-fiction show across all the channels.

BIGG BOSS 19 FULL LIST OF CONFIRMED CONTESTANTS

The popularity of the show can be gauged from its success across multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Every regional channel has a long-running Bigg Boss, which drives the viewership.

Bigg Boss season 19 will be loaded with twists as the makers have added a 'political theme'. From social media influencers to TV artists, the casting team has introduced a strong line-up of contestants.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat, "JioHotstar is all set to amp up the entertainment quotient with the release of Bigg Boss 19. This will be one of the longest-running seasons of Bigg Boss. With Salman Khan as the host, the show promises blockbuster entertainment for the viewers. The interesting line-up of contestants and the hatke theme will definitely pull the fans towards the show. Expect the unexpected in the new season."

Here's the full list of Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants!

01) Ashnoor Kaur

02) Zeishan Quadri

03) Tanya Mittal

04) Awez Darbar

05) Nagma Mirjakar

06) Abhishek Bajaj

07) Baseer Ali

08) Nehal Chudasama

09) Gaurav Khanna

10) Natalia Janoszek

11) Pranit More

12) Neelam Giri

13) Farrhana Bhatt

14) Mridul Tiwari

15) Kunickaa Sadanand

16) Amaal Mallik

BIGG BOSS 19 EPISODE 1 LIVE STREAMING: HOW TO WATCH ONLINE? OTT PLATFORM

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 premiere episode online for free? The show is exclusively available for JioHotstar. The first episode will release on August 24 at 9pm.

Bigg Boss season 19 is not available for free viewing. Viewers need to have a paid subscription for JioHotstar to watch the show live before television.

Follow the steps to live stream the episode on Hotstar

-Login on JioHotstar, enter your mobile number and OTP

-Search for Bigg Boss 19, it will be available on the home page banner

-If you are directly searching for Bigg Boss, select Hindi and then season 19

-Click on the watch LIVE option, select the video and audio quality

In case you want to watch the show for free, you have to wait for one-and-a-half hours as the show will premiere on Colors TV at 10:30pm. So, the choice is yours.