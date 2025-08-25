Bigg Boss 19 Major Twist: Zeishan, Farrhana or Mridul; Who Is The Least Impressive Contestant On BB19? - WATCH

Bigg Boss 19 First Twist: After creating immense buzz in the town, Bigg Boss 19 is finally here and the grand premiere has left everyone brimming with an opinion. From Salman Khan returning as a host to the new season coming with an interesting line up of contestants, Bigg Boss 19 has indeed promised a dhamakedar season during the grand premiere. On the other hand, the new theme of the house - gharwalon ki sarkar - has also got the audience excited as it will be the housemates will be deciding the raaj and neeti of the house with a minimal interference from Bigg Boss.

So far, 16 celebrities have entered inside Bigg Boss house and each contestant is likely to bring a new flavour to the reality show. The contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Malik, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt. After the grand premiere, Bigg Boss 19 is now gearing up for the first twist in the game which has got the audience quite excited.

Bigg Boss 19 First Elimination To Take Place Tonight?

In a recent promo going viral on social media, Bigg Boss has asked the housemates to take the first faisla of the season wherein the contestants has to decide the least impressive personality among them. As per the promo, Bigg Boss stated that one among the housemates is a contestant who doesn't deserve to be inside the house. While the promo hints at the first elimination on the first day, things have certainly intensified inside the BB19 house.

Bigg Bos 19: Mridul Locks Horns With Baseer Ali

As the contestants debate about who is the least impressive, Mridul was seen getting into an argument with Baseer. While Farrhana and Zeishan were seen losing their calm, the promo gave a glimpse of Mridul and Baseer's tiff which did make heads turn. In fact, Kunickaa was also seen targeting Mridul during the discussion following Baseer confirmed that they have finalised the least impressive contestant of Bigg Boss 19 who doesn't deserve to be inside the house.

While there are speculations about the first elimination taking place on Bigg Boss 19 tonight, who do you think will get the tag of least impressive contestant on the first day and will be out of the house? Let us know your opinion in the comment section below.