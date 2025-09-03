Bigg Boss 19: "Motherhood Is The Toughest Job" Says Gaurav Khanna

Bigg Boss 19 on JioHotstar and COLORS continues to prove that the house is more than just a battleground of tasks and rivalries, it is also a space where heartfelt emotions surface. In a recent candid conversation, contestants drifted from lighthearted childhood memories to a deeply emotional discussion on mothers, with actor Gaurav Khanna leading the sentiment.

While recalling his school days and playful distractions, Gaurav expressed immense respect for all mothers, calling motherhood "the toughest job in the world." He shared how mothers shoulder endless responsibilities, caring for toddlers, worrying about academics, guiding career choices, and finally, standing strong through their child's marriage journey. "Motherhood is the toughest job. Initially, they take care of kids as toddlers. Then they are stressed about their studies. I remember, my mother used to teach me even when I was in Std 10. She would dictate me lessons, and I would be busy playing with my basketball. After that, there is a concern on which stream to take, then the job and then their child's marriage. So, there is always something or the other. Hence, I always have soft corners for all mothers."

Adding to this, Awez reflected, "All boys have an inclination towards their mothers and all girls have it for their dads." Amaal Mallik then chimed in with a personal anecdote, "In our case, Armaan has always been in my mother's team and I have always been in my dad's team."

The conversation reminded viewers that beyond the games and drama, Bigg Boss also offers space for raw emotions and stories that resonate with millions.

