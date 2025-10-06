Get Updates
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Criticized for 'Investigating' Tanya Mittal, Fans Call It "Obsession"

Bigg Boss 19 Mridul Criticized for Investigating Tanya

Bigg Boss 19's Mridul Tiwari is again in the spotlight - and not for the right reasons. After the latest episode, fans noticed how he couldn't stop investigating about Tanya Mittal. Viewers called out his behavior, saying he seems "obsessed" with her instead of focusing on his own game.

In a viral clip, Mridul is seen sitting with Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badessha, gossiping about Tanya's lifestyle and calling her statements fake. This didn't sit well with fans. "Mridul bhi Nehal (Chudasama) ki tarah Tanya se obsessed hai," one comment read.

Many fans mocked him, saying his game has dropped "from zero to minus" because he spends all his time talking about Tanya. "He came to play his own game, not investigate someone else's life," one user wrote.

People feel Tanya has handled the gossip with maturity, never reacting in anger. Meanwhile, Mridul's constant focus on her has made him look insecure. Some fans believe he uses Tanya's name only for attention and footage.

Social media is flooded with messages like "Everywhere Tanya!" and "Tanya will come out stronger." Even those who weren't her fans earlier are now supporting her, saying she's being unnecessarily targeted.

If Mridul doesn't change his approach soon, his image may take a serious hit. For now, viewers are clearly on Tanya's side, calling her "the boss" and criticizing Mridul's one-dimensional obsession.

X