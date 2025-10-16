Bigg Boss 19- Mridul Tiwari's Brother Slams Malti Chahar After Her Threat: Kya Apke Bhai Gunde Hain?

A new controversy has erupted in the Bigg Boss house after Malti Chahar made a bold statement against co-contestant Mridul Tiwari. In a recent episode, Malti was heard saying, "Agar ye mere bhai ko milega na bahar, to mera bhai ise itna maarega ki ye yaad rakhega."

Her remark quickly drew attention because her brother, Deepak Chahar, is a well-known Indian cricketer who has represented India internationally. The statement didn't sit well with Mridul's family, and soon after, Mridul's brother Nandu responded through a video that is now circulating online.

In the video, Nandu can be heard saying,

"Bigg Boss ke ghar me ek bohot hi badi badmaash aur gangster Malti Chahar ji aayi hai. Mera Malti ji se ek question hai ki kya aapke bhai bohot bade gunde hain? Bohot bade badmaash hain? Gangster hain? Humne to ye suna hai ki Deepak bhai India ko represent karte hai. Bohot achha cricket khelte hai India ke liye. Bohot respectable aadmi hai. Aur aap bol rahi hai ki agar Mridul aapke bhai ko bahar mil gaya to aapka bhai unhe jaan se maar dega. Kya karenge aisa? Main bhi to usi parivaar ka hissa hu. Mai bhi bahar akele ghumta hu. Jab marzi ho kuchh karlo. Inn hawabaaziyon se kuchh nahi hota. Maarne ko koi kisi ko bhi maar deta hai. Ye galat shabd ka istemaal mat karo. Andar aap game khel rahe ho, game ki tarah se hi khelo to bohot achha rahega. Aur aap jo ek second me gaaliyaan de deti ho, Mridul ke liye ka kisi bhi aur ke liye aap kuchh bhi bol deti ho, to aap apne shabdon par kaabu rakhe madam kyunki gaali humaare bhai bhi de sakte hain. Aur dusri baat, hum Gandhiji nahi hai ki aap ek chanta maaroge aur hum dusra aage kar denge. Abhi mai bohot pyaar se baat kar raha hu lekin aage agar isi tareeke se chalta raha to main bohot galat shabdon par bhi aa sakta hu jo aapki language hai meri nahi. To aap apni language par kaabu rakhiye warna mai uska jawaab bohot achhe tareeke se dunga."

Nandu's statement has quickly gone viral, sparking intense debate among viewers. Many are calling out the rising aggression and personal attacks inside the Bigg Boss house, while others feel that such remarks cross the line and shouldn't be a part of a reality show. The incident has once again highlighted how family members often get pulled into controversies due to heated moments inside the house.