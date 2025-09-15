Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar Gets Emotional As She Reacts To Her Elimination; Says ‘I Wasn’t At My Best….’

Bigg Boss 19 Nagma Mirajkar Elimination Reaction: Bigg Boss 19 has been on fire lately and there are no second thoughts about it. The popular reality show, which started with a bang and saw a lot of tiffs in the house. In fact, each day was coming with a new twist in the game which has left everyone in hooked. While the initial two week witnessed a no elimination in the game, there were endless speculations about who will be getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 19.

To note, four contestants were nominated during the third week including Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar for elimination. However, in a recent twist in the game, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a double elimination wherein Natalia and Nagma were eliminated. In fact, Natalia and Nagma became the first contestants to bid adieu to the BB house. While the double elimination came as a shock for everyone, Nagma's eviction left Awez Darbar in tears as he bid an emotional adieu to his ladylove.

Nagma Mirajkar's First Reaction To Her Elimination

Now, taking to her social media handle, Nagma shared an emotional moment of herself with Awez from Bigg Boss 19 and spoke about her elimination. She wrote, "ke dil abhi bhara nahi. i never thought i will be out so soon. apologies to my fans if i disappointed them.. I wasn't at my best health-wise, but even in that, I discovered so much about myself.. these are lessons I'll carry with me forever. being part of this journey was one of the biggest opportunities of my life, and for that, i am endlessly grateful. every laugh, every tear, every silence, and every memory inside will always stay close to my heart. I'll truly miss the feeling of living in that house."

Nagma Mirajkar's Special Message For Awez Darbar

Interestingly, Nagma also shared a heartfelt message for Awez and wrote, "while my journey ends here, my heart is still inside that house with people I love and respect. I'm going to root for my love, Awez, and I can't wait to see him shine the way I know he will. And a big shoutout to some amazing souls inside who made this journey special for me!"

Nagma Mirajkar Fees & Total Earnings

According to a report published in Deccan Chronicle, Nagma Mirajkar made a collection of Rs 5-8 lakhs per week for her stint on Bigg Boss 19. And while the diva has been evicted in the third week, she made a total collection of around Rs 24 lakhs after participating in the show.

For the uninitiated, Awez Darbar, who has been dating Nagma for a while now, proposed her on the show and are now planning to get married soon. While Nagma is out of Bigg Boss 19, it will be interesting to see if her elimination will affect Awez's game in the show.