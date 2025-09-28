Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar Reacts To Awez Darbar’s Elimination From Salman’s BB19 & It Will Break Your Heart

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination: Bigg Boss 19, which has completed 5 weeks, has left everyone brimming with an opinion. From contestants, to themes, tasks to tiffs, nominations and eliminations, everything about Bigg Boss 19 has managed to keep the audience hooked. However, the recent weekend ka vaar and elimination have come as a major jolt for everyone. Much to everyone's surprise, Awez Darbar has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 during the fifth weekend ka vaar. His elimination came just a day after former winner Gauahar Khan gave Awez a major reality check.

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Received Least Votes

For the uninitiated, Awez Darbar was nominated along with Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari and Neelam Giri. It was indeed a close fight. However, it was reported that Awez, who had failed to leave a mark on the audience in five weeks, received the least number of votes and was eventually eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 during the fifth weekend ka vaar. Needless to say, Awez's elimination came as a major disappointment to his fans.

Nagma Mirajkar Reacts To Awez Darbar's Elimination

On the other hand, Awez Darbar's ladylove Nagma Mirajkar, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, reacted to his elimination from the reality show. Taking to her Instagram account, Nagma shared a broken heart emoji with a red rose. It was evident that she was highly disappointed with Awez's disappointment. For the uninitiated, Nagma was eliminated Bigg Boss 19 during the third week in a double elimination along with Natalia Janoszek.

Meanwhile, Awez Darbar has charged a hefty amount for his stint in Bigg Boss 19. According to a report published in Deccan Chronicle, Awez Darbar charged around Rs 5-8 lakhs for participating in Bigg Boss 19 and made an earning of Rs 40 lakhs from the show.